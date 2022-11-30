PnB Rock’s family and fans are still grieving the loss of the slain the rapper. The 30-year old was shot and killed in September during an attempted robbery in Los Angeles. PnB Rock was at the city’s infamous Roscoes Chicken & Waffle where he was assaulted and murdered.

On Tuesday (November 29), Rock’s brother, PnB Meen, took to social media to share with followers that he pulled up to the Roscoes where his brother was killed. Meen says he showed up “20 deep” to the famous breakfast spot. He posted a photo of a news clip that read, “PnB Rock Shot And Killed In LA. PnB Meen Pulls Up 9 Deep Things Go Left Shooter.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: PnB Rock attends the R13 front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

PnB Meen corrected the clip with his own caption. “Actually I pulled up 20 deep,” Meen posted. “Get yaw story str8. I been to LA three times since. Don’t speak on sh*t you don’t know about. I been moving.” PnB Rock’s death sent a shock wave through the culture. Many of the rapper’s peers shared special memories of the rapper before his untimely death.

Nicki Minaj penned a special message for her “Fendi” collaborator. “After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick.”

PnB Rock’s brother, Meen, also shared a deep post following the loss of his brother. “You was the only one who believed I can do what you Do,” he said. “I can’t stop crying bro why u ain’t have me with you I always have ya back an front an sides. Please Give me the strength to do this. With all my soul ima carry. Stand on Business, An get you right why u resting my brother. This my first message to you of many. I can’t believe this sh*t. I looked up to you”

Fortunately, PnB Meen and his crew left Roscoes Chicken & Waffles safe and sound.