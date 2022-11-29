Landing on the cover of a magazine is an undeniably big moment for a lot of celebrities – especially one like Dazed. Most recently, the publication nabbed Tems as its cover model, though the Nigerian songstress has been facing some backlash from internet trolls over her outfits.

In the main photo, she can be seen flaunting her stomach in a two-piece set. Others see her rocking pieces like a leather midi dress, a cobalt blue coat, and cutout tights in various colours. In response to the sultry shoot, haters have been rearing their heads at the “WAIT FOR U” collaborator.

Tems attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“Weren’t you the one that said you were a church girl? Now you’re acting shocked because people choose to hold you by the standard you set for yourself,” one Twitter user wrote. “You initially wanted to form ‘from the industry but not of the industry’ until you realized that shit almost never sells.”

Another person chimed in, “It’s not about being a saviour but about the modesty and sanity you put out there. The pollution is already suffocating us, don’t add to it. Many young ladies see you as a role model. They will always see whatever you do as being valid [compared] to the moralities [from] their parents.”

Those tweets specifically were a response to one from Tems in which she called out those spreading negativity.

“Don’t know who needs to hear this, but I am not your Christian saviour,” she told readers. “I didn’t come here to uphold your beliefs about God, and I will not fit into this box you try to put me in. I won’t satisfy you in that area, please find the person that will. Or ask yourself why you care.”

In another post, she went on, “I don’t brag because I’m not playing the same game. I don’t need to brag, I am who I am whether you know it or not. It is the house that is built on the solid rock that will withstand the storm. I’m trying to impress myself, not you.”

And finally, she let the critics know who’s really boss. “I just a baby!! I’m gonna show off. You don’t like it? F*ck you from the bottom of my heart.”

I just a baby!! I’m gonna show off.

You don’t like it? Fuck you from the bottom of my heart🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/OvCjF98jdb — TEMS (@temsbaby) November 29, 2022

Check out all the drama surrounding Tems below. Tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

