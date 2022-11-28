Over the years, we have seen numerous Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low collaborations. As many of you know, they have worked on the lobster series, which has seen purple, green, blue, and red color schemes. Furthermore, we have even seen this shoe get a yellow offering.

On top of all of this, Concepts had worked with Nike on some other great models. For instance, the two once worked on the Nike Kyrie 7. This makes a lot of sense given Concepts is based in Boston, and Irving used to have some ties to the city. Overall, both brands seem to love working together.

Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster”

As it pertains to the Nike SB Dunk Low, it seems as though Concepts has cooked up another colorway. This model, in particular, is being dubbed “Orange Lobster,” and for good reason. In the official images below, we can see exactly what this colorway looks like.

Firstly, we start off with a light orange base. Secondly, the shoe transitions into a darker orange on the overlays. The Nike swoosh contains this dark orange, with a white outline. Lastly, the laces, and tongue are white as well, which helps bring the entire aesthetic together.

Overall, this is yet another amazing addition to the Concepts x Nike library. These two know how to collaborate with one another, and we’re sure fans will be eager to get their hands on these.

Release Details

For those of you who want these, you can get them as of Friday, December 2nd at 11 AM EST over at Cncpts.com. Additionally, these shoes will also be sold in-store. Let us know what you think of them, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more sneaker news.

