One of the collaborations that fans have been waiting on this year is the Ebay x Nike SB Dunk Low. This is a shoe that is meant to pay homage to the old collaboration from 2003. Of course, this was an incredibly limited offering at the time, with some astronomical prices attached to it.

Although, it is important to note that this latest iteration of the collab is meant to pay homage to Sandy Bodecker. Bodecker is the person responsible for the Nike SB Dunk Low, and it only makes sense for Nike to honor them. Unfortunately, Bodecker passed away from cancer back in 2018.

Image via Nike

Ebay x Nike SB Dunk Low

In the images down below, you can find the Ebay x Nike SB Dunk Low “Sandy.” This collaboration has a unique twist to it as the entire upper looks as though it has been shredded. Subsequently, this reveals a translucent piece of material that goes throughout the sneaker.

Overall, the shoe is a perfect representation of Ebay’s aesthetic. Firstly, we have a white base that is followed up by a blue Nike swoosh and laces. Secondly, the toe box overlay is yellow. Lastly, the back overlay is red, while the overlays on the laces are green.

“Sandy” – Image via Nike

These elements come together to form a sneaker that is going to be appreciated by a whole plethora of people. The OG collaboration was very popular, and this particular model promises to bring forth similar reactions. Hopefully, we get more great Nike SB Dunk Low collabs in the future.

Release Details

For those of you out there who want to grab these, you will be able to do just that as of Saturday, December 17th for $130 USD on SNKRS. Let us know what you think of them, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more sneaker news.

Image via Nike

Ebay x Nike SB Dunk Low – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]