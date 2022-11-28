Terrell Owens was one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of the NFL. During his prime, many analysts felt like he had behavioral issues. Given some of the stuff we’ve seen over the past few years, it’s clear that Owens was just a normal guy. However, the media felt like they needed to create some sort of villain.

Regardless, Owens built up a massive fanbase, and he is loved by fans throughout the NFL. Of course, 49ers fans have a particular soft spot for T.O. since San Francisco is where it all started for him. Furthermore, it is the team where many of Owens’ greatest highlights were made.

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens reacts during the Jimmie Allen PBA Challenge presented by Bowlero at Bowlero Matthews on October 05, 2022 in Matthews, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images for PBABowleroCorp )

Terrell Owens Drops Rowdy Patron

Unfortunately, not every fan interaction turns out positive. According to TMZ, Owens got into a fight outside of a CVS on Saturday night, and it was all because of a rowdy customer. As the story goes, a 49ers fan came up to Owens and had a friendly conversation with him. From there, some random person outside began shouting at them and even had some threatening words.

Subsequently, all parties went outside, with Owens trying to calm the man down. The 49ers fan wanted no smoke but that didn’t stop the other man from attacking. Consequently, Owens swung at the attacker and caught him with a punch in the chin that dropped him immediately.

As Owens explains, the man stopped fighting, allowing T.O. to leave the scene. No cops were called, and it seemed like everything was under control following the altercation.

Overall, let this be a lesson to all you potential harassers out there. Do not mess with Owens, because he will absolutely catch you with his hands. Hopefully, Owens and the 49ers fan never have to deal with this mess, ever again.

[Via]