Toronto’s G Body is back in action following a brief hiatus. The Toronto rapper made a splash in 2019 with the release of Project Cat but the following year, he further pushed his sound and brought a new energy to the city with his strain of drill. However, he’s been rather lowkey since 2020. He dropped “Trophies” in 2021 as many anticipated his next body of work.

Finally, he’s returned with his new EP, City Of Dale, an eight-track effort that showcases his versatility at its fullest. The new project contains not a single feature. Instead, G Body explores different sonic textures uninterrupted. The project is largely produced by ILIONIZE MUSIC with beyoung prod, Yakiv, and more contributing their talents as well.

Overall, City Of Dale showcases all aspects of G Body’s artistry. Songs like “Parkdale” find him diving into the melodic realm over lush production. Meanwhile, songs like “Love The Blocc” find G Body painting an image of his family and his ambitious plans. Then, he has blistering anthems like “Paper Bag Princess” that will undoubtedly be slapping out of whips all winter long.

“City of Dale reminds me of that small town, hero story about a kid who’d do anything to make it out,” G Body said of the project in a statement. “As I reminisce about the obstacles and challenges it took to create this project, I not only think about a story of triumph – but a story of love, compassion, friendship and growth.”

If you aren’t hip to G Body yet, make sure you check out his latest body of work, City Of Dale.

Press play on the Toronto rapper’s new EP below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track.