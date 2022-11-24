Police are still looking for information surrounding the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Police arrested the suspect, who hasn’t provided any information on his actions. However, their father recently spoke out and appeared to confirm what many believed to be the motive.

Aaron Brink spoke to CBS 8 in during a recent interview where he revealed his initial reaction. “I was scared. I was like, ‘Oh my God, s***, is he gay? And he’s not gay,” he told the reporter.

“I’m a Mormon. I’m a conservative Republican and I don’t do gay,” he continued. “I don’t do gay. We don’t do gay.”

COLORADO SPRING, CO – NOVEMBER 20: Flowers, signs, balloons and more are left at a makeshift memorial near Club Q on November 20, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. An attacker opened fire in a gay nightclub late Saturday night killing five people and wounding at least 25, officials said. The club said the suspect was subdued by patrons and Colorado Springs police said he was taken into custody and hospitalized for treatment of his injuries. Colorado Springs police Chief Adrian Vasquez identified the suspect as 22-year old Anderson Lee Aldrich. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Despite his anti-LGBTQ+ stance, Brink expressed remorse for his child’s actions and offered his condolences to the families.

“There’s no excuse for going and killing people. If you’re killing people, there’s something wrong. It’s not the answer,” he said. “I’m so sorry for your loss.”

The suspected Colorado shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, whose lawyers say use they/them pronounced, appeared in front of a judge via video conference this week. Police charged Aldrich with five counts of first-degree murder and another five counts of bias-motivated crime. Aldrich appeared in court, battered and bruised, for his first hearing. He was reportedly slumped with his head leaning on his shoulder.

Brink said his relationship with Aldrich became strained over the years. The suspect reportedly changed his name due to Brink’s involvement in the porn industry. Brink said that his estranged wife told him that Aldrich committed suicide in 2016. However, he learned that wasn’t true earlier this year.

Brink, who also fought in UFC, said that he taught his son how to fight.

“I praised him for violent behavior really early. I told him it works. It is instant and you’ll get immediate results,” Brink said.

Five people died during the mass shooting at Club Q on Saturday night, including employees of the establishment. Police said Aldrich entered the nightclub around midnight with an AR-15 and began shooting. One clubgoer said that they thought it was numerous culprits due to the number of shots.

Aldrich will likely face new charges when he returns to court on December 6th.

