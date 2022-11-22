Sinbad’s family says that the comedian is still relearning how to walk, two years after suffering a stroke. They say the movie star “has made significant progress beyond what anyone expected, but there are still miles to go.”

“Our hearts were devastated. The road to recovery became unclear and extremely difficult for the family to navigate,” the family said on a website set up for Sinbad.

PHOENIX, AZ – MARCH 19: Actor/comedian Sinbad performs onstage during Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night XVII at JW Marriot Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 19, 2011 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Moore/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

The 66-year-old suffered an ischemic stroke back in 2020. A blood clot that went from his heart to his brain caused the stroke. He then had to undergo “a thrombectomy to remove the clot and restore normal blood flow to the brain”. Sinbad felt good initially but had to undergo the same surgery again after suffering another blood clot. From there, they spent months going to different facilities for help.

The family continued: “It would be weeks before he would open his eyes, speak, or show signs of basic mobility. It wasn’t long before we realized he couldn’t move his left side or simply hold his head up. The more time passed the more the family learned how much had been lost.”

Fans who wish to help Sinbad and his family cover medical expenses can contribute through the website.

During the height of his career, Sinbad starred in several films including Necessary Roughness, Houseguest, First Kid, Jingle All the Way, Good Burger, and more. He also created The Sinbad Show and appeared on A Different World in the 1990s. Additionally, he had several comedy specials on HBO.

