You can not deny the impact of 50 Cent. As a rapper, he did astronomical numbers that few have been able to replicate. Even when he lost the sales battle to Kanye West in 2007, his album, Curtis still moved north of 700K units -- and that's before streaming. These days, his ability to push products is geared towards his ventures in film and television. This past weekend, Starz debuted season 1 of BMF -- one of the most anticipated series of the year.



BMF comes after the success of 50 Cent's Power universe series including the most recent launch of Raising Kanan. During a presentation on Lionsgate financial quarter, the CEO of the company, Jon Feltheimer, revealed that Raising Kanan helped bring nearly 1M subscribers to Starz within its first week.

"We continue to grow our base of international subscribers in the quarter, but domestic subscribers declined, a temporary drop that we have already reversed since the end of the quarter. In fact, two weeks after the quarter ended, Power Book III: Raising Kanan debut to the second biggest Starz original series premiere ever, driving over 800,000 global subscriber gross ads in the first week alone and an 80% spike in viewership on the app."

Overall, Starz is at 30M subscribers overall. Fif previously inked a $150M deal with Starz in 2018 for a four-year deal. Clearly, this is working out for both Fif and Starz.