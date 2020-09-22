Power Book II: Ghost has been a massive success since it launched earlier this month and Starz isn't wasting any time on the re-up. The 50 Cent-executive produced spin-off of Power has been renewed for a second season, though that shouldn't be of much a surprise to anyone. It had a record-breaking debut, drawing in nearly 7.5M views across all platforms in his its first -- the highest the network has ever seen.

Fif's expanding his television empire with several other shows but Power has been his most successful to date. As the original series came to an end, Fif revealed that he was going to create several spin-offs of the show with Book II marking the first.

“When I had the idea to create the Power Universe, I knew there were going to be many levels to its success, I am glad the fans agree. I am looking forward to releasing Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force soon," he said in a statement to Deadline about the show's renewal.

The show, starring Method Man and Mary J. Blige, is set to launch in two parts. The first part of the season will air its mid-season finale on October 4th. The remaining five episodes of the season is set to air later this year. Keep your eyes peeled.