Ever since they made their debut as a couple at the Power season premiere in New York City, 50 Cent and Jamira Haines have been parading around social media and becoming one of the internet's favorite low-key couples. They haven't had too many public outings so gossipers around the country really want more information on the aspiring lawyer who goes by Cuban Link online. She has been posting more glimpses of her life with Curtis Jackson than vice versa and her most recent mention of him was actually quite cryptic.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In the last month, Haines shared a photo of herself and her new man but fans were quick to point out that they did not believe it was actually Fif. So far, the comments are tame on this new picture but it could easily have gone the same way as last time. In the image, Cuban grabs onto Jackson from behind, looking vulnerably off into the distance and embracing their newfound bond. In her caption, she simply added some heart emojis and let the fans do the talking.

Their relationship is still relatively new but already, Jamira Haines has proved that she's wanted this for a long time. Just the other day, 50 Cent shared an old screenshot of one of her 2016 Facebook posts, in which she manifested their romantic union. Do you think they'll last?