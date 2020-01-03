French Montana played a pretty strong hand by exposing an edited photo of 50 Cent and Eminem kissing but when it comes down to the winner of most troll battles, Fif generally has people beat from the get-go. If it's true that French Montana's Bugatti is a decade-old and has a CD player on the inside, the Coke Boys rapper may be fighting a losing battle. Fiddy has already posted some receipts online that attempt to prove Montana is on a sixty-month loan of the vehicle. The star has been striking back but Fif just keeps on bringing up the CD issue, this time posting a stock photo of some disks and extending a message to his new rival.



Noam Galai/Getty Images

"Somebody send this to wrench," joked the executive producer of Power on a photo of re-usable CD-Rs that Montana can use to make car playlists. "Damn he gonna need the old apple to burn the new music though."

The battle between French Montana and 50 Cent has been heating up for approximately one week. Today, Montana found himself wrapped up in some fresh allegations about fake streams for his single "Writing On The Wall." Apparently, people have been noticing their Spotify accounts getting hacked into, playing the record without the user's knowledge. French Montana and his label have yet to comment on those claims.