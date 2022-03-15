Mo'Nique has an illustrious career that began in the late 90s, earning her Grammy and Emmy nominations. However, the last few years have been tumultuous. She called out Netflix for discrimination, leading to legal action before going public with her issues surrounding Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels, and Oprah Winfrey, who she claimed played significant roles in getting her blackballed from Hollywood.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

However, she's found a fan in one of the most prolific television executives around right now, 50 Cent. The rapper-turned-TV mogul applauded Mo'Nique recently after watching one of her stand-up routines. "She had my ass in a trance," he wrote on IG before leaping to her defense over the effects of cancel culture.





"we only suppose to cancel shit that ain’t good for the culture. we need you to WIN again now MONIQUE," he added in a subsequent post.









In his latest post, 50 Cent took his support for Mo'Nique a step further by extending an invitation to both Tyler Perry and Oprah to offer an apology to the comedian.

"I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow there influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has gone on for way to long. So now would be a great time to apologize because i’m gonna put her back on," he wrote.

Hopefully, we'll see Mo'Nique appear in a 50 Cent-produced show soon. Check his post out below.



