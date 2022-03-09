50 Cent has lots of love for Mo'Nique. As Hip-Hop Lately reports, the 54-year-old was effectively blackballed from the film industry after she won an Oscar for her incredible supporting role in Precious back in 2009, but now Fif thinks it's time that she makes her way back into the spotlight.

If you're not familiar, the reason for Mo'Nique's "cancellation" was because she didn't think director Lee Daniels and the film's studio during her acceptance speech – in the past, Daniels has also alleged that the actress is "difficult to work with," seemingly attempting to turn opinions in his favour.

Despite what the other industry members have to say, about Mo'Nique, the "I Get Money" rapper thinks that she deserves her time in the spotlight. "I went to see @therealmoworldwide stand-up show [during] Super Bowl weekend. Oh shit! Was so good, she had my ass in a trance," he told his followers over the weekend. "You gotta go check her out the shit was [fire]."

In his next post, the New Yorker shared a click from Mo'Nique's appearance on his hit series, Power, from a few years ago. "I gotta get @therealmoworldwide back in pocket," he captioned it. "We only [supposed] to cancel shit that ain't good for the culture. We need you to WIN again now MO'NIQUE."

In his last plea to his followers to help restore the Maryland-born starlet to her former glory, 50 shared a portrait of her, writing, "All in favour of @therealmoworldwide being back on top, say make it happen 50! STOP F*CKING AROUND."

