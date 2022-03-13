Mo'Nique has heard 50 Cent's love for her loud and clear, and she's showering him in the same right back. Earlier this weekend, the 54-year-old took to the stage in front of an adoring audience, where she dropped it low to the New York rapper's "Many Men (Wish Death)" as they cheered her on.

In case you missed it, last week, Fif took to his Instagram page (as he so often does) to rant and rave about the entertainment industry – more specifically, the blackballing of Mo that took place a few years back after she opted to not thank director Lee Daniels while giving her Oscar acceptance speech for Precious.





"I gotta get @therealmoworldwide back in pocket," the recording artist wrote at the time. "We only [supposed] to cancel shit that ain't good for the culture. We need you to WIN again now MO'NIQUE."

In another post, under a beautiful portrait of the Maryland-born starlet, he said, "All in favour of @therealmoworldwide being back on top, say make it happen 50! STOP F*CKING AROUND."





While she hasn't shared a response to 50 Cent on her own page, shaking her behind to one of his hits on stage seems like a pretty good way for The Parkers performer to get his attention, and let him know that she would love to appear on Power.

In one recent feed post, Mo'Nique uploaded the previously-viral clip of her former character being edited into an episode of the multihyphenate's hit series. "Could y'all have imaging if this scene was real?? For the young brother @mc2fresh," she wrote – check it out below.



