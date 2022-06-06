While 50 Cent hasn't been taking kindly to Madonna's Instagram content over the past few months, he did seem to have a positive opinion on another controversial figure – the NFL's first openly transgender cheerleader, Justine Lindsay.

If you're not familiar, the 29-year-old was hired by the Carolina Panthers Topcats cheer squad back in March and is due to suit up for the 2022/23 NFL playing season.





On the evening of Sunday, June 5th, Fif hopped on IG to share his opinion after coming across a Daily Mail headline about the performer. "I guess the NFL is looking to spread its wings," he wrote in the caption.

"Why not a transgender player though? I hope this is not just for press." Not long after, the upload was removed from his feed.

Seeing as June is Pride Month, Lindsay gave her first interview with BuzzFeed News over the weekend, opening up about her experience of becoming a professional cheerleader as a trans woman. "I think more people need to see this," she shared.

"It's not because I want recognition. It's just to shed light on what's going on in the world," Lindsay continued. Over on her own IG page, she even called out those who have been hating on her come up, telling them "thank you."





Elsewhere on his social media accounts, 50 Cent showed big love to both Mo'Nique (who he's working with on the upcoming season of his BMF series) and his youngest son, Sire Jackson – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

