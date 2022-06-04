50 Cent often uses his social media presence to draw attention to things and people he thinks are important. The most recent recipients of the rap legend's flowers? Mo'Nique, and his own 9-year-old son, Sire Jackson.

As we reported earlier, Fif and the Precious actress worked together to combat the false narrative that she didn't show him any thanks for casting her in the second season of his BMF series in hopes of undoing her Hollywood blackballing, but his most recent uploads also included an update on his youngest child.

Lawrence K. Ho/Getty Images

"Look how big my baby got!" he wrote in the caption of a picture of the growing boy, who shows a striking resemblance to both his father and his mother, Phillippine model and actress Daphne Joy. "SIRE. Filipino Cuisine oh yeah!"

The 9-year-old has appeared on Fif's IG page before, usually on holidays alongside Joy, with who the "I Get Money" artist seems to have a strong co-parenting relationship following their separation.





As Complex notes, about a year after Sire's birth, the STARZ creator was charged with domestic violence for allegedly ransacking the 35-year-old's bedroom and kicking her during an argument.





Ultimately he plead guilty to one count of vandalism and was handed a three-year probation sentence. Joy has moved on to have flings with names like Diddy and Jason Derulo while 50 Cent has been in a relationship with model Cuban Link – born Jamira Haines – since before their first public outing at the August 2019 red-carper premiere of Power.

