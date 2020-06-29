Decades have passed but still, 50 Cent is showing major love to Eminem. The Detroit legend had a hand in introducing Fiddy to the world and, since then, 50 has become one of the best rappers of all time himself. His repertoire speaks for him, including classic albums, great television projects, entrepreneurial goals, and more.

As he celebrated the success of one of his first collaborations with Em, 50 Cent looked back on "Patiently Waiting" as it hit 100 million streams on Spotify. He took the opportunity to tell the world who he thinks is the greatest rapper in the world.

"This combination will always work," says Fif, sharing a recent picture of himself with Em. "Patiently Waiting" freshly hit the new milestone on streaming services.

"Think it has something to do with EM being the best rapper in the world but i’m not so bad. LOL," he continued in the post.

It's not all too surprising that 50 Cent believes Eminem is the greatest with the pen right now. They've been teammates for so long and he has always been quick to show love. We're sure many people would agree with his sentiment.

Who is your pick for the best rapper alive? Is it Eminem, 50 Cent, or someone else?