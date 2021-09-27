50 Cent spoke about his upcoming Starz show, Black Mafia Family, and why he decided to cast Snoop Dogg in a role he was originally set to play. 50 also reflected on getting Eminem to return to acting for the first time 2002's 8 Mile.

50 revealed that he was going to play the role of Pastor Swift, but explained he's far too busy in his career right now for it to make sense.

"I actually threw myself out of this one. I was originally cast to play Pastor Swift, the role that Snoop [Dogg] is now playing," 50 Cent explained. "It's because I knew I had to market this whilst also doing promotional stuff for Raising Kanan which I did a voiceover for, and I didn't want that to be in people's minds when I reappeared in BMF.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Eminem is set to appear in the project as White Boy Rick, a role 50 says was not hard to convince him to take.

"It was not that difficult to get Em, because we have a great relationship and if he ever finds a point where he could do something to help or support me, or catapult me to the next level, he's the first guy in line to do it," 50 Cent said.

Black Mafia Family debuts on Starz, Sunday at 9:00 PM, ET.

[Via]