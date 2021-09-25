50 Cent responded to Lil Duval's claim that 50's upcoming Starz series, Black Mafia Family, which follows the criminal organization of the same name, will be the best show on TV, Saturday. The back-and-forth comes after Duval trolled celebs who attended the BMF premiere but not Boosie Badazz's premiere for his film, My Struggle.

"Naw but for real tho BMF series gon be the best thing on TV for the culture," Duval tweeted, Saturday.

He continued on Instagram: "It’s really good and it got legs to last at least a good 5 seasons. It’s really nothing bad to say about it. And meech son bout to get all the bishes."



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

50 posted a screenshot of the comments on Instagram writing, "@lilduval your crazy ass always getting into some shit. Raising kanan & BMF tonight 12 AM ð¦Green Light Gang #bransoncognac #lechimenduroi."

50 recently addressed criticism that the show will glorify drug-trafficking in an interview with CNN: "The lifestyle choices are always going to give you more danger. It's going to give you entertainment and energy. If those lifestyle choices weren't there, it would still be a family drama."

Black Mafia Family is set to debut, Sunday, on Starz.

