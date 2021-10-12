DC Comics made a groundbreaking announcement this week when they revealed that the son of Superman and Lois Lane is, in fact, part of the LGBTQ+ community. The New Superman came out as bisexual with a male love interest in the coming issue and the announcement coincided with National Coming Out Day.



DC's received plenty of praise for allowing room for LGBTQ+ representation in the comic book universe while others have slammed the idea of making the new Superman bisexual. For 50 Cent, it seems like it could be a sign that it's "the world is coming to an end." The multi-platinum rap star and television executive went to his Instagram page to offer his unwarranted opinion on the matter a day after the DC broke the news.

"oh shit, the world is coming to a end ! who did this shit to Super Man," Fif captioned his post. "so now he like lois lane and Larry [shrug emoji] ain't this a bitch!"

Dean Cain, the actor who played Superman in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman was similarly up in arms during an interview where he described DC's announcement as "bandwagoning."

"If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave," he said. "Brave would be having him fighting for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay.”

