Superman fans have something major to look for this November – Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will be coming out as bisexual in “Superman: Son of Kal-El.”

On Monday, October 11 (which also happens to be National Coming Out Day), DC Comics broke the big news that Man of Steel will fall in love with a male reporter named Jay Nakamua, whom he met while attending high school using a fake identity.

According to a news release from the comic book giant, Jay is a great source of support to Jon when he finds himself facing burnout from “trying to save everyone that he can.”

As for what prompted DC to make the decision, TMZ reports that lead writer Tom Taylor said that “they didn't want to pass up the opportunity to make Superman as modern (and inclusive) as possible,” and that another “straight white saviour” seemed “lame.”

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes,” Taylor tweeted this morning. “Today, #Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, comes out as bisexual.”

Fans have been quick to show their appreciation for DC Comics’ inclusivity.

“Thanks Tom! As a bi guy myself, it warms my heart to see myself reflected in a character as iconic as Superman. Never thought that there was even a chance for that to happen,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Superman: Son of Kal-El” is set to hit stands on November 9th. Will you be picking up a copy to follow the Man of Steel through his new romantic journey?

