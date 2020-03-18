50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Jr. were once very close, which likely means that the rapper also built a relationship with the championship boxer's uncle, his trainer Roger Mayweather. Fif and Floyd are now bitter enemies but that doesn't mean that the feud extends to every facet of The Money Team. Upon hearing the news that Roger Mayweather passed away this week, 50 Cent dropped off a quick tribute message to his family.

"R.I.P uncle Roger God bless," wrote the executive producer of Power and For Life, putting aside his differences with Floyd Mayweather Jr. for a few moments. The post includes a photo of the two together.



Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Roger Mayweather is viewed as a boxing legend for his contributions to his nephew's championship career, and his passing at just 58-years-old seems like he was taken away from the world far too prematurely.

"My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring," said Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a statement. "Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing. Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace."

Roger had long struggled with diabetes, according to the statement.

Rest in peace, Roger Mayweather.