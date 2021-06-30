Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction was reportedly overturned on Wednesday morning and the disgraced comedian, who has been accused by over fifty women of drugging and raping them, will be released from prison. The shocking news has elicited reactions from just about everybody, including Cosby's former co-stars, his accusers, and more. Of course, the ever-opinionated 50 Cent also took the opportunity to react to the breaking news, sharing an old Jell-O advertisement with Bill Cosby and adding his thoughts in the caption.

"My son Bill beat that case, These hoe’s be tripping," said 50 Cent on Instagram. "LOL check out FOR LIFE on IMDb Tv now!"



David Becker/Getty Images

Bill Cosby was arrested at the height of the #MeToo movement on social media. Alongside Harvey Weinstein, Louis CK, and other prominent people in the entertainment industry, Cosby was accused by dozens of women of heinous sexual assault crimes. He spent the last two years in prison and is expected to be released this week.

Previously, 50 Cent took aim at Oprah Winfrey for her past affiliation with Donald Trump, Harvey Weinstein, and others. He commented that the media mogul targets Black men after she hosted a documentary about Russell Simmons' sexual assault allegations. At the time, he also made comments about Bill Cosby, but his stance was never crystal clear. Now, we know that he obviously supports the comedian.

Instagram