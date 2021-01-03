50 Cent is a legendary rapper and successful entrepreneur. We've witnessed this with the rise of Vitamin Water and other ventures but it seems like his latest plays as a television executive has positioned him for even more success in the years to come. He's dabbled with acting over the course of his career, as well as directing, but as the EP of Power, he has cemented himself as a force to be reckoned with.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

This weekend, the first Power spin-off's season finale debuted and it appears that people have nothing but good things to say about it. With season one of Power Book II: Ghost officially coming to an end, many have expressed their excitement in the second season of the show. Beyond that, 50 Cent's receiving his rightful flowers for his work in television, adding another successful series to his resume.

Of course, people were also incredibly ecstatic to hear 50 Cent's "Many Men," which received tons of shine in 2020, during the show's finale when Joseph Sikora re-appeared as Tommy.

50 Cent's already making massive plays in 2021. With season one of Power Book II wrapped up, the rapper began plotting on the upcoming spin-off, Power Book III: Raising Kanan with the release of the music video for "Part Of The Game" with NLE Choppa. The visual included a first-look at Raising Kanan but fans were incredibly excited to hear Fif back on the microphone again.