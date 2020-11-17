The mid-season premiere of Power II: Ghost is upon us, so you already know 50 Cent is keeping his millions of followers updated on the news. Fans were disappointed when Power came to an end, but Fif has made sure that his series continued. For those who have yet to tap into the spin-off of 50 Cent's hit show, Power II: Ghost features familiar faces from the original series along with new stars Mary J. Blige and Method Man. We've already received the first five episodes and now, fans can gear up for the premiere that will launch on Starz on December 6.

If you haven't been keeping up with the series and missed the first half of the season, Starz will air the previous episodes immediately before the premiere. According to Deadline, the spin-off landed "8.4 million multi-platform viewers, making it the most-watched new series premiere on Starz." Apparently, those hashtags that 50 Cent includes on all of his social media posts have been working.

"You know the vibes POWERS ð£back Dec 6," Fif wrote in a caption on Instagram alongside a teaser trailer. There's much more to come from the Power Universe, as 50 Cent is expanding his empire for an all-out takeover. It's reported that next in line is Power Book III: Raising Kanan followed by Power Book IV: Force. Check out 50 Cent's post below.

