50 Cent is always announcing new business ventures but his most consistent endeavor to date has been his partnership with the premium television network, STARZ. Beginning 6 years ago, the first installation of the Power franchise hit TV waves and was an instant smash amongst hip hop fans and crime drama series lovers alike.

At the top of this year, the O.G Power series came to an end and in September, the producers ushered in Power Book II: Ghost, starring two new additions to the fictional world and notable hip hop veterans, Method Man and Mary J. Blige. The show did so well, that it was granted an early renewal while causing a bit of a ruckus on social media over a same-sex romantic scene. Snoop Dogg sent 50 a DM with a picture from the scene that he later explained "threw him for a loop."

Off the strength of the first two shows, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is practically a shoo-in to succeed. The cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan includes Omar Epps, Quincy Brown, Mekai Curtis, Patina Miller, and even Joey Bada$$.

Watch the trailer below:

"This is my story. This is a Southside Jamaica Queens story." Will you be tuning into Power Book III?