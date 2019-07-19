It feels like we've travelled back in time this morning. 50 Cent's social media profiles are some of the most entertaining places on the internet with the rapper updating his feed regularly to troll some of his best friends, worst enemies, and everybody in between. Nobody is safe from his wrath. With each new day comes fresh ammunition for Fif to arm himself with. Last night, Ja Rule and Irv Gotti had a night out on the town but they were caught on video being rejected from the spot they tried to enter, leading 50 Cent to cackle and come through with his trademark commentary.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The feud between 50 Cent and Ja Rule goes back years so to see them trending together this morning is a little odd. Considering they never truly ended their beef, it makes sense that there's still some animosity. 50 Cent loves watching people takes L's and this morning, he woke up to exactly that. When he was checking his socials, he came across a video of Ja and Irv getting kicked out of the club and arguing with security, leading him to drop off some gems.

"Man Damn why y’all won’t let us in," wrote Fiddy from Ja Rule's perspective. "50 told y’all not to let us in." The footage was reportedly captured at S.O.B's nightclub in New York City.

Take a look below. Never change, Fif. Never change.