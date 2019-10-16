Frenemy foes 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather are back at each other's throats on social media. The two have exchanged jabs online for years, and the tension doesn't seem to be dissipating anytime soon. Fif has kept his internet beef fresh with Teairra Mari, Jim Jones, Freekey Zekey, and Ja Rule, so it's only fitting that he makes sure Mayweather knows he's still apart of that team, as well.



Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Just a few hours ago, 50 Cent shared a video on Instagram where he talked about his phone ringing off the hook over Money Mayweather relationship news. "N*ggas keep callin' my phone talkin' 'bout n*gga took champ's b*tch," he said, adding that Gervonta Davis reportedly swooped up Mayweather's lady friend, causing people to hit up Fif to share the news. "I don't know what the f*ck... Nelly took one of the b*tches, Ray J took one of the b*tches, now Gervonta done took one of the b*tches. He bought the b*tch a Maybach, Bentley, condo and all that sh*t. Now Gervontae got the b*tch? N*gga probably want to put a suicide note, man."

Mayweather issued a response over on his Instagram page an hour later by uploading a screenshot of an article from March of this year. The report stated that Shaniqua Tompkins, mother to 50 Cent's estranged eldest son Marquise Jackson, made claims that the rapper has genital herpes. "Even your first born son's mother, Shaniqua said you got herpes...but by the way your eyes look, it looks more like something deadlier than that," Mayweather wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, around the same time Fif shared his video, Gervonta tweeted a disgruntled side-eye emoji along with a message: "Ain’t chasing a chick I’m chasing my dreams.." Check it all out below.