In case you missed it, Floyd Mayweather decided to reignite his feud with 50 Cent earlier today out of nowhere when he went at Fif on IG, breaking down “the end” of his career. Well, we all knew it was only a matter of time before Fif retaliated on IG, and that he just did.

Just moments ago, Fif took to IG to sarcastically roast Floyd, calling him “the greatest of all time” and that “he won” their feud, but not before asking someone to please read that to him first though.

“Tell Floyd I said he won he is the greatest of all time. and nobody I mean nobody can ever take that away from him what he’s done with his life is amazing. I’m done with all of the back and forth. Now Can Someone Please Read This To Champ,” Fif said in the post. The first half of that caption made us kinda believe Fif was really serious this time, but he quickly ended that with his "reading" insult. He jokingly ended the caption with #positivevibes too.

It's unclear at the moment why Floyd decided to throw gasoline on the fire earlier today, but if and when he needs any publicity, he knows he can go at Fif to get his name in the headlines. We'll keep you posted if Floyd responds with anything more. Below, is Floyd's initial diss at Fif.