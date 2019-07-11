50 cent may perhaps be the biggest internet troll out there - yes I said it. The NY rapper flooded the internet last month with all his requests (whether real or joking) for his money back from several high profile celebs, from Randall Emmett, to Teairra Mari, to his own groupmates Young Buck and Tony Yayo, nobody is safe if they've borrowed even a cent from Fofty. The hilarious rapper even went so far as to create the "Fofty Visa Card," where "what you get paid Friday," though unlimited in value, must be paid back to him by Monday. He even formed a debt collector alliance with T.I., in an effort to collect back the money T.I's signee 5ive Mics, had taken from him - an effort which proved successful with the help of Fiddy. Apart from all the currency-centered trolling, 50 cent also just likes to stir the pot; an effort which ended up backfiring against him just this morning when a man he made fun of for his giant face tattoo, actually ended up landing a job thanks to the publicity Fofty got him. Perhaps his biggest, and longest ongoing, trolling streak however, is directed at former friend, and professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather.

Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images

The two were actually pretty close at one point, until they started to grow apart, and even ended up hating one another over the years. Now, both entertainers clown the other on social media pretty regularly. Just two days ago, Fiddy took to Instagram to post a picture of of the boxing champ and his gigantic hoola-hoop ass looking Chanel bag, using Lil Baby's "Drip Too Hard" lyrics to poke fun at the monstrous clutch. "You can have the biggest Chanel in the store if you want it," quoted the rapper. "I don’t think Lil Baby was talking about this dumb shit you bought champ. LOL GET THE FUCK OUTTA HERE!" Fifty captioned the picture.

But it seems he wasn't done with Mayweather just yet, as he took to Instagram yesterday to share a pretty savage, fan-made video of him poking fun at Mayweather for allegedly owing him big bucks. "LOL WHO DID THIS" he captioned the clip, alongside his usual hashtags.