50 Cent had us confused this week when he seemingly announced that, despite booking the series finale of his hit show Power, the program would not actually be ending. The confusing post led many to believe that maybe Curtis was just trying to play us. The producers of the show had previously said that they already had ideas for several spin-off series. However, it looks like the next season of Power actually won't be the end. The rapper and executive producer is doubling down on his claims, making yet another announcement that Season 6 won't be the final taste of the series.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"I have decided not to end POWER," wrote Curtis Jackson on social media, uploading an image of himself at a red carpet event. "When you see season 6 you will understand why." His decision to continue planning new episodes of the celebrated series must have happened at a late stage while they were finishing up the production. It's possible that the crew was unsure of how they wanted to end the show, writing a sick new plot to keep things going for another year. Regardless, we're excited to see what's in store and hopefully, we don't owe 50 Cent any money for the extra episodes we'll be getting.

The new season of Power airs in August.