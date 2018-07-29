next season
- TV"Law & Order: SVU" To Take On Police Brutality & George Floyd"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" will attempt to handle police brutality and the death of George Floyd.By Cole Blake
- SportsTom Brady On Contract Talks & Future: "I'm Just Taking It Day To Day"It seems that Tom Brady will be back next season. The real question is, for which team?By Cole Blake
- FootballCardinals' DB Josh Shaw Suspended Through 2020 Season For Betting On NFL GamesArizona Cardinals DB Josh Shaw got caught betting on NFL games this year.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsAnthony Davis On Lakers' Title Chances: "I Would Put Our Roster Up Against Anybody"AD wasn't lacking in confidence during his formal introduction with the Lakers.By Devin Ch
- TV50 Cent Confirms "Power" Is Not Ending: "You Will Understand Why"50 Cent tells the world that the next season of "Power" will not be the last.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLos Angeles Lakers Officially Miss Playoffs For 6th Season In A RowA sullen LeBron James says this wasn't the banner year he signed up for.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentStevie J Not Returning To "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" For A Full SeasonStevie J says there's "no need" for him to return.By Alex Zidel
- SportsPittsburgh Steelers Hope To Trade Antonio Brown Before March: ReportThe Steelers have decisions to make, including a possible restructuring to Ben Roethlisberger's existing contract.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment50 Cent Hints That Next Season Of "Power" Could Be The LastIs "Power" coming to a close?By Alex Zidel
- TVJoseph Sikora Ponders How Tommy & Ghost's Relationship Progresses In "Power"Joseph Sikora and Courtney Kemp speak on what we can expect next season.By Alex Zidel
- SportsSpanish League Soccer Players Plan To Strike If Forced To Play "La Liga" Matches In USASoccer talent in Spain will boycott a trip to the USA if needs be.By Devin Ch
- SportsJohn Wall Says Wizards Are On Par With The Raptors, Celtics & 76ersMumbo jumbo or real talk?By Devin Ch
- SportsToronto Raptors Look To Bolster Roster With Greg Monroe Signing: ReportThe Raptors feel they are one frontcourt player away from closing the books.By Devin Ch