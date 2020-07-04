50 Cent had some fun on Friday night's episode of Young Money Radio. As he was interviewed by Lil Wayne, the mogul discussed Pop Smoke's upcoming album, his love for Nicki Minaj, and his tutelage under Eminen, among other topics. With Black Lives Matter being such a relevant topic right now, of course, 50 and Wayne touched on the climate of things here in America. This is when 50 took a moment to seemingly take shots at Meek Mill.

"If you said to me, I'm not going to say who I'm talking about, right," 50 began slyly. "I'm just gonna say, if you represent prison reform, how do you sign to a correctional officer and you managed by a snitch? Help me, help me with this man. I just look at certain shit and I go, 'Wait, how is that?'"

Meek's career took off after he signed to Maybach Music Group, which was created by Rick Ross. Ross and 50 have been at odds for years. 50 has constantly referenced Ross' past, in which he was a correctional officer. The G-Unit boss also apparently brings Roc Nation COO Desiree Perez into the discussion as well. Perez allegedly became a witness for the DEA back in the 90s. Meek Mill is signed to Roc Nation management.