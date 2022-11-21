LaMelo Ball has proven himself to be one of the most exciting young players in the NBA today. Unfortunately, he has dealt with a few injury problems. For instance, he will have to miss some time with ankle issues. Regardless, he remains an amazing player that fans love.

Additionally, Ball has his very own signature shoe with the likes of Puma. This year, Ball is releasing his second signature model, the Puma MB.02. It is a shoe that is already turning heads, with new colorways constantly being shown off. Overall, it is a good time to be the Charlotte Hornets guard.

Puma MB.02

LaMelo Ball x Puma

In the official images down below, you can find the new colorway to hit this sneaker. It is going to be called “Phenom,” and as it turns out, the shoe has a nice Hornets flair to it. Consequently, this is a shoe that is likely going to be adored by basketball fans in the South East.

Firstly, you can see how the shoe has a mostly black upper. Subsequently, the shoe has some bright blue wings on the side. These wings have always been a staple of Melo’s brand, and they are now here to stay. Finally, the midsole has a large chunk of that same bold blue.



Overall, it is a very nice look that certainly has the potential to turn some heads out on the court. LaMelo Ball’s signature sneaker line has proven to be quite unique, and the shoes are easy to get behind. Hopefully, that trend continues for the foreseeable future.

Release Details

This shoe is set to drop on November 23rd for a price of $130 USD. It will be available over at Puma.com as well as Puma stockists. Let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

Puma MB.02



