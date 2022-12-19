Nickelodeon is one of the biggest brands in the world when it comes to children’s television. They are responsible for delivering hundreds of hours of entertainment to our younger selves, and to this day, they remain a strong brand. Overall, Nickelodeon is still going strong, and now, they are teaming up with Puma.

In fact, this Puma collaboration is being facilitated by the likes of LaMelo Ball. LaMelo has his very own signature shoe, the Puma MB.02. Now, the children’s television network will get its own MB.02 colorway. Appropriately, this new colorway is going to be called “Slime.”

Image via Puma

Nickelodeon x Puma

One of Nickelodeon’s most iconic tropes is the slime that it hits celebrities with during the Kids Choice Awards. Additionally, there are various shows on the network that use this slapstick as a tool of sorts. Now, the iconic green slime is being placed on this LaMelo signature in a way that will get fans excited.

As you can see below, the shoe begins with a a green and yellow base. Green is mostly found on the bottom, while yellow is more found at the top. There is a green slime graphic emanating from the toe box, as well as the wings on the sides. This makes for a dope look that speaks to the aesthetics of the network.

Slime – Image via Puma

Overall, this is going to be a colorway that truly appeals to collectors. If you love Nickelodeon and you love LaMelo Ball, this is truly a match made in heaven. Only time will tell whether or not more similar colorways make their way to the market.

Release Details

For those of you out there who want to grab these, you will be able to do so as of Friday, December 23rd for $140 USD. Furthermore, the will be available over at PUMA.com. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Puma

Nickelodeon – Image via Puma

Image via Puma

[Via]