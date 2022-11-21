Although it seems as if celebrities from all walks of the industry have something to say about Kanye West, Ice-T isn’t trying to arouse drama. The California icon often chimes in with his political takes or commentary about Hip Hop. However, West is a sensitive subject, and his peers do their best to tread with care.

The world has watched in recent months as West has seemingly unraveled in real-time. For years, the Donda star’s controversial comments place him center stage. Yet, allegations of anti-Semitism and adoration of Adolf Hitler dissolved lucrative partnerships.

We will soon usher in a new era of Kanye West antics now that he has confirmed his bid for president in the 2024 U.S. election. In a recent interview with AllHipHop, Ice-T was asked to give his opinion on the backlash against West.

“I don’t really have any opinion, and I don’t want to be somebody trying to slander somebody,” he said. “That’s not fly. Right now, people want just come out and say sh*t. I mean, whatever my view, I like to keep that in private. It’s not gangster to come out and talk about somebody like that.”

Ice-T added that West may be an example of having the power of free speech but needing to “watch what you say.” He added, “So, when you say something, you have to be prepared for the ramifications of what you say, and apparently he is.”

“If this is how you feel… don’t say nothing that you don’t mean. If you don’t mean it then you’re not going to be ready to back that sh*t up when they ask you about it. So, don’t just say something radical just to get the likes. When they push you in the corner, if they say, ‘Well, Ice-T, why you call them a b*tch?’ I’m going to say because she was a b*tch and I’m going to tell you why. I’m not talking about your mother. I’m not talking about your sister. I mean, [I’m] not talking about you. I’m talking about this b*tch right here. You’re a girl, you got a friend who’s a b*tch, you got a friend a hoe, too.”

Addtionally, Ice-T stated if he were in West’s position, he would want people to simply say “[we] move different.” That way, no one is being “corny” or creating animosity where it shouldn’t be.

