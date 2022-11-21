Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been together for a while now. Of course, Jenner is one of the most famous people in the world thanks to her family. Meanwhile, Booker is a star on the Phoenix Suns, who continues to raise his level of fame.

Over the last few months, Booker and Jenner had reportedly been going strong. However, they did break up a while back. Interestingly enough, they ended up getting back together as it was clear that they didn’t want it to end. Now, however, it seems like things are officially coming to an end.

Devin Booker and Model Kendall Jenner look on during the Men’s Singles Final match between Casper Ruud of Norway and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Day Fourteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 11, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Devin Booker & Kendall Break Up

According to TMZ, the young couple has officially broken up. The reason for the breakup all has to do with their busy schedules. Booker is always on the road for the NBA, while Jenner has to focus on modeling and her businesses. Consequently, it makes sense that they wouldn’t be able to make it work.

Thankfully, the two are still on very good terms. They plan on staying in touch, and there is no bad blood. The circumstances just weren’t right for these two as they had no time to make things work. Furthermore, the time apart was making their connection lose steam.

Kendall Jenner attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)

Both Jenner and Booker will certainly have no trouble finding new relationships. The two are extremely successful in their fields and have quite a bit going for them. After all, they are both hundred millionaires.

This is currently a developing story, so be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for any news or updates.

