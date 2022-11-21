Devin Booker & Kendall Jenner Call It Quits
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner’s schedules are just too busy for one another.
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been together for a while now. Of course, Jenner is one of the most famous people in the world thanks to her family. Meanwhile, Booker is a star on the Phoenix Suns, who continues to raise his level of fame.
Over the last few months, Booker and Jenner had reportedly been going strong. However, they did break up a while back. Interestingly enough, they ended up getting back together as it was clear that they didn’t want it to end. Now, however, it seems like things are officially coming to an end.
Devin Booker & Kendall Break Up
According to TMZ, the young couple has officially broken up. The reason for the breakup all has to do with their busy schedules. Booker is always on the road for the NBA, while Jenner has to focus on modeling and her businesses. Consequently, it makes sense that they wouldn’t be able to make it work.
Thankfully, the two are still on very good terms. They plan on staying in touch, and there is no bad blood. The circumstances just weren’t right for these two as they had no time to make things work. Furthermore, the time apart was making their connection lose steam.
Both Jenner and Booker will certainly have no trouble finding new relationships. The two are extremely successful in their fields and have quite a bit going for them. After all, they are both hundred millionaires.
This is currently a developing story, so be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for any news or updates.
