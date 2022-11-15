Barnes & Noble has pulled the controversial, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, from its store. The antisemitic piece was infamously shared by Kyrie Irving on social media, last month.

The Nets suspended Irving for his failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” He has since shared an apology but has yet to return to the court.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 10: People walk by a Barnes & Noble bookstore, January 10, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. On Thursday, Barnes & Noble Inc. cautioned investors that it could reduce its earnings guidance by up to 10 percent due to advertising spending and promotional activity. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In response to the decision by Barnes & Noble, Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL, advised Amazon to follow suit.

“Let’s be crystal clear here: by platforming this film, and other clearly hateful content, you are knowingly and willingly propagating antisemitism,” he wrote in an open letter. “Not to mention, when one types in ‘Hebrews’ into the Amazon search bar, practically every single result is some iteration of the antisemitic book/film mentioned above.”

Greenblatt continued: “We understand the free speech and slippery-slope arguments that you face in managing a retail service like Amazon. Nonetheless you are making a decision when you choose to keep this content on your service. It’s a different decision than the one reached by Barnes & Noble.”

As for Irving, he hasn’t seen the court since November 1. It’s unclear when he will return to playing with the Nets.

Team owner Joe Tsai recently remarked that Irving “has to show people that he’s sorry.”

“What’s important – and what people miss – is he only apologized after he was suspended,” he added to the New York Post.

I was not put here on earth to participate in any religious/political wars or incite racial disharmony/prejudice within communities. We are all equal under the sun and I am here to participate in the building of an Equal world and follow the Word from the Most High/GOD/YAH.

🤞🏾♾ — Hélà (@KyrieIrving) November 13, 2022

[Via]