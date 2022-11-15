It may not be Friday, but that’s not stopping rapper Philmore Greene from rolling out his latest project with producer Apollo Brown. The duo delivered their Cost of Living album on Tuesday (November 15), locked and loaded with features from both Evidence and Rashid Hadee.

The 15-track release has accordingly been dubbed an “elegiac and existential soundtrack to modern inner city life.” Across the titles, Greene seeks to specifically understand how one can escape the systemic traps plaguing humans for generations. He also openly ponders what it means to make the right choices, and how one handles survivor’s guilt and lingering trauma.

Growing up on Chicago’s west side, the lyricist has seen no shortage of shocks throughout his life. “It’s this noirish part of town that nourished Greene and gave him nightmares,” a press release explains.

“The place where he saw his first dead body in his early teens, where he lost his brother to street violence only a few years later, and where he turned to the pad, pen and microphone as a refuge and way to share his hard-fought wisdom.”

At the same time, Brown has weaved together a beautiful backdrop, complete with moody strings and unmissable drums. Thanks to his work, the producer has been compared to names like Pete Rock, J. Dilla, and DJ Premier.

On his collaboration with Evidence, “Paradise” Greene chiefly leans into the classic rap style of storytelling. His lyrics find him explicitly comparing Chicago to Pakistan, making note of things like sex workers, church bells, and constant paranoia. The track made its debut earlier this year as the album’s lead single.

Stream Apollo Brown and Philmore Greene’s Cost of Living on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know what your thoughts are in the comments.

Cost of Living Tracklist: