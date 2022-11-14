Ice-T joked about people trying to cancel him for appearing on Saturday Night Live, over the weekend. Controversial comedian Dave Chappelle had been hosting the episode.

“Somebody said they’re gonna CANCEL me after doing SNL with Dave Chappelle,” he wrote on Twitter. “LOL! These MFs have been trying to Cancel me for over 30yrs!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Ice-T speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Ice-T was featured in a sketch titled “House of the Dragon,” parodying the popular Game of Thrones spin-off. The bit saw Chappelle bring back several iconic characters from Chappelle’s Show. Silky Johnson, Tyrone Biggums, and Rick James, as well as others all made an appearance alongside Ice-T.

“I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan, I love the new show,” Chappelle said to introduce the sketch. “And I gotta tell you, I love that they are including Black characters but, to be honest, the Black characters — they take me out a little bit with the old time accents, it’s a little jarring like where are these people from.”

Earlier in the night, Chappelle joked about Kanye West’s recent antisemitic comments. Accordingly, he began by reading from a statement: “‘I denounce antisemitism in all its forms. And I stand with my friends in the Jewish community.’ And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”

Chappelle also referenced the Brooklyn Nets’ suspending star Kyrie Irving for his own antisemitic comments.

“Kanye got in so much trouble, Kyrie got in trouble,” he remarked.

“I know the Jewish people have been through terrible things all over the world, but you can’t blame that on Black Americans,” he added. “You just can’t.”

Check out Ice-T’s appearance on Saturday Night Live below, as well as his tweet.

Somebody said they’re gonna CANCEL me after doing SNL with Dave Chappelle.. LOL! These MFs have been trying to Cancel me for over 30yrs! — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 12, 2022

[Via]