Fat Joe says that if he were able to bring two rappers back to life, he’d go with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. The New York rapper discussed the hypothetical scenario during a recent appearance on Red Table Talk.

“If it’s just music, it would be Biggie and Big Pun,” Fat Joe explained. “Oh my God, these guys died so young. And they were my good friends, my brothers. My best time at life was when I discovered Pun and we went through everything.”

He continued: “Biggie was my brother since day one too. Such a beautiful guy. He didn’t have to pass away. It’s really sad.”

Joe featured Big Pun on his 1995 album Jealous One’s Envy. The two collaborated numerous times throughout the rest of the decade until Pun’s death in 2000.

As for Biggie, Joe recently claimed that he had been working with the legendary rapper on a collaborative album prior to his death in 1997.

Elsewhere in the interview, Joe spoke about a conversation he had with Kanye West, following the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments.

“I’ll tell y’all something. I was up a whole night going over what he said, and I was just like, ‘Damn. Man, he really did it this time,’” Fat Joe said. “And so I was just thinking about it and how he hurt people with his statements and his comments. He really said some terrible things. And this morning, on the way here, I came out my hotel. The door opened, and it was Kanye West by himself.”

Joe’s memoir, The Book of Jose, is scheduled for release on November 15.

