GASHI has certainly been on the rise for a while now. The Brooklyn rapper previously dropped 1984, an eighteen-song LP which features the likes of G-Eazy, Rose Gold, Diamond Cafe, Devault, and many more. The project subsequently turned heads, and GASHI now has an impressive list of collaborators, including Chris Brown, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Sting, and more. Now, he’s back with the highly anticipated follow-up Elevators.

On Elevators, the rapper obviously has an ax to grind. The LP’s opening song, “Gasoline,” markedly finds Gashi with a lot to say to his competition. “F**k your followers and fake likes / With your fake streams for songs you ain’t write / I’m tired of b***hes playin’ fake nice / I’ma die a f**kin’ legend, f**k your fake hype.”

Additionally, “Gasoline” is quite a mission statement, beyond GASHI’s lyrics. Altogether, the instrumental is haunted and foreboding, and switches beats halfway through the track. There’s a lot going on, and GASHI is obviously helming the ship.

The album is framed through different stops on an elevator. “What floor would you like to go to? / Are you scared to follow your dreams?” Says the narrator. Gashi explained the idea behind the project:

When I was eight years old and living in Austria, I got stuck in an elevator for over three hours. My first album was called ‘Stairs’ because I’ve lived my life always taking the longer and harder way up. I’ve been in the game now since 2009 and I have achieved things that I never could have dreamt being possible, but I am not where I want to be yet. We all have demons and fears in life that dictate our everyday decisions, and the hardest thing to do is to silence them so that we can live the life that we are destined to live. GASHI

Check out GASHI’s Elevators below. It’s certainly a fascinating addition to GASHI’s already unpredictable sound.

Tracklist