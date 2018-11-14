GASHI
- MixtapesGASHI Drops Moody "Elevators"GASHI has a bone to pick on his new project, "Elevators."By Rex Provost
- NewsGASHI Returns With Catchy New Effort "Sleeping On My Left"GASHI speaks on the pain of a breakup on "Sleeping On My Left."By Alexander Cole
- NewsGashi Puts Gun On Safety With "Don't Pass On Love"The NY-based crooner seems to be having a hard time.By Yoni Yardeni
- NewsGASHI Comes Through With Ambitious Conceptual Album "1984"GASHI shows off his versatility on his brand new project, "1984."By Alexander Cole
- NewsGASHI Brings Some Funky 80s Vibes On "Paranoid"GASHI's latest track "Paranoid" is an homage to 80s music and the feeling of being stalked.By Alexander Cole
- NewsGASHI Drops Off Two-Track Pack "Cabin Fever" With Songs "Greatness" & "Never Forget"GASHI is here to help you battle "Cabin Fever" while in quarantine with his freshly dropped two-pack track featuring new songs, "Greatness" and "Never Forget."By Lynn S.
- NewsChris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020"It never hurts to bring Chris Breezy into the fold. By Mitch Findlay
- SongsGASHI Checks Back In With "Mr. Ferrari"GASHI returns with a new song.By Milca P.
- NewsGASHI Releases Self-Titled Debut Album: ListenStream GASHI's new album featuring French Montana, DJ Snake and more.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsGASHI Links With DJ Snake For Club-Ready "Safety"GASHI and DJ Snake continue to build a solid chemistry. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosGASHI & G-Eazy Collaborate On New Video "My Year"GASHI recruits G-Eazy for new video "My Year."By Aida C.
- NewsSoulja Boy Assists GASHI On "My Year (Remix)"GASHI enlists Soulja Boy for the remix.By Aron A.
- NewsGASHI Drops Off New Song & Video "That's Mine"Check out Gashi's new release "That's Mine" featuring Ledri Vula.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsGASHI Recruits G-Eazy On The Celebratory Anthem "My Year"GASHI recruits G-Eazy for his first offering of the year.By Aron A.
- NewsGASHI & Giggs Break The Law In "No Face No Case"Gashi & Giggs serve up a cold banger on "No Face No Case."By Aron A.