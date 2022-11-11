One of the greatest IPs of all time is none other than Pokémon. Everyone loves it and even if you’re an adult, you still have a soft spot for the series. Pokémon video games, TV shows, and cards were all the rage, so it should come as no surprise that they are still going quite strong.

Over the years, numerous brands have tried to collaborate with the infamous IP. Who wouldn’t? It is an extremely marketable endeavor, especially when you consider how cute the characters are. Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and others are iconic, which makes for phenomenal brand integration.

Pikachu – Image via Puma

Pokémon x Puma Collab

The latest brand to get a deal with Pokémon is none other than Puma. The sneaker brand has some amazing silhouettes in its vault, and they work well with individual characters from the show. As it turns out, all six shoes in this upcoming collection will represent one of your favorite Pokémon.

As you can see in the official images, these shoes are extremely colorful. They also contain a wide variety of silhouettes. Within the collab we have the “Pikachu” RS-X and Rider RV, “Bulbasaur” Rider RV, “Charmander” Slipstream Lo, “Squirtle” Suede, and “Gengar” TRC Blaze Court.

Pikachu x Puma – Image via Puma

Overall, this is an amazing collaboration that fans are going to absolutely adore. Even without the attachment to Pokémon characters, these shoes are fire on their own merits. Regardless, fans of the series will love every single one of these, and we’re sure the release will showcase this.

Release Details

Sizes for the whole family will be available for all of these shoes. Additionally, the release is set to go down on Saturday, November 12th on puma.com as well as Foot Locker. Prices are in the $30 to $130 range, although this depends on what size range you are looking into.

Bulbasaur – Image via Puma

Squirtle – Image via Puma

Gengar – Image via Puma

Charmander – Image via puma

