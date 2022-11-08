The Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast continues to be a leading force in the talk show space, and recently, they caught up with Kevin Hart. The famed comedian has mastered the art of story-telling in his stand-up routines, but he shared a story about his mother that was a bit more somber. Still, Hart managed to secure laughs as he revisited the memory.

Hart’s mother, Nancy, reportedly passed away over a decade ago, and the actor recalled a time when she stood up to an armed robber. They were at a laundromat like any other day when someone accosted them.

Kevin Hart telling Wallo and Gillie the story of how him and his mom got robbed his hilarious. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UgA8GPUICW — Plugged Soundz (@Pluggedsoundz_) November 8, 2022

“I got my book bag. I used to go to the laundromat to do my homework,” said Hart. “My mom used to carry this little orange fanny pack. Dude came out, he said, ‘Give that sh*t up, b*tch.’ And my Mom was like, ‘No.'” The brave woman insisted that she didn’t have anything of worth, but the thief continued to prod.

“Swear to God, hand on the Bible, my mom said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘You think I’m f*cking playing with you? Give that sh*t up!” Still, Ms. Nancy was unmoved, and it shocked Hart. “I’m just standing there, I’m looking. I don’t even know what to do. I’m shocked that I’m looking at a gun.”

(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

The man “snatched” Hart’s mother’s fanny pack, sifted through it, and realized she wasn’t carrying anything but laundromat tokens.

“Guy [got] mad, he throws it at my mom. ‘You broke b*tch.’ He called my mama a broke b*tch.” The mother-son duo walked home without injury, but the impact of the encounter stayed with Hart. “I never walked up that street again.”

He continued: “For the rest of my life, I took the longest way to get to the laundromat. What once was a five-minute walk took me 30 minutes.”

The frightening experience wasn’t all that he covered during his MDWOG interview. The bulk of the conversation was filled with laughs, so check out Kevin Hart on the podcast below.

