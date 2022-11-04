Celebrity documentaries often provide plenty of intimate details into the lives of our favourite stars, from their relationships – both past and present – to their own personal battles with mental health. The latest starlet to address such topics in her own film is Disney Channel alum Selena Gomez, who had plenty to say in Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

One of the most talked about parts of the “Lose You To Love Me” hitmaker’s life is her on-again-off-again relationship with Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who she was affiliated with from 2012 to 2018.

Singers Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez attend The 2011 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for ESPN)

In the recently released doc, Gomez addresses the pain she felt from having to end her romance in the public eye. “I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of, but then I just moved past it. I wasn’t afraid anymore,” she recalled.

“I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing,” the 30-year-old continued. “But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

As you may remember, Bieber and Gomez were long shipped by tweens all over the world across the last decade, and plenty of drama was stirred up online when they called it quits – particularly when the “Baby” artist entered a relationship with his now-wife, Hailey Bieber.

Ahead of the documentary’s premiere today (November 4), the Texas-born actress sat down with Rolling Stone for an interview, during which she detailed what life with bipolar disorder has been like for her.

“Sometimes it was weeks I’d be in bed, to where even walking downstairs would get me out of breath,” Gomez shared, speaking on how bad some of her depressive phases became. “I thought the world would be better if I wasn’t there,” she added.

Since then, the Rare Beauty founder has begun taking medication to treat her mental illness, though she revealed that it may leave her unable to carry her own children, which she described as a “very big, very present thing” in her life.

Read Selena Gomez’s full conversation with Rolling Stone here, and check out the trailer for her Apple TV+ documentary below.

