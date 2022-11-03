Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.

So far, Kyrie has yet to utter the words “I’m sorry” or “I apologize.” Many are disappointed with this, including NBA commissioner Adam Silver. In fact, Silver issued a statement today noting that he plans to talk to Kyrie about this in person.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver statement on Kyrie Irving: “…I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology… I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.” pic.twitter.com/9u1Y2j2jBw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2022

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material,” Silver said in a statement. “While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”

Last night, it was revealed that Kyrie and the Nets would be pledging $500K each to the anti-hate groups. This is an action that certainly buys back some goodwill, although many are still upset that Kyrie has yet to offer a real and sincere apology.

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” Irving said. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.

“I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.”

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

This is going to continue to be a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.