Balenciaga and Adidas are two of the biggest brands in their respective fields. Adidas is huge in the world of sportswear, while Balenciaga is a high fashion brand with tons of esteem. That said, it would only make sense for these two to link up for some heat.

In fact, they actually did just that a few months ago. They dropped an especially dope collection that featured a plethora of unique pieces. These pieces depicted the Adidas logo with the Balenciaga brand right underneath. The best part of the collab were the Triple S colorways, as they ultimately resurrected that shoe.

Image via adidas

Soon, Adidas and Balenciaga will be coming out with a new collection that features some iconic shoes from both brands. For instance, in the official images within this article, we have a look at a new Stan Smith model. As you can see, we have two iconic Stan Smith color schemes such as white-green and triple-black. Both have a deconstructed feel to them which is quite unique.

From there, we have two colorways of the Triple S. Both of these colorways have a white base, although the color of the stripes on each model is different. The first of these is a gorgeous shade of blue, while the other is simply red. These colorways are dope and fit the Triple S quite nicely.

Image via adidas

Perhaps the best part of this collection is the two colorways of the Balenciaga Speed Trainer. As you can see down below, there are two offerings for this silhouette. The first has a black base with white stripes and branding. The other has a white base and there is blue branding, all the way throughout.

These are dropping on the adidas CONFIRMED App tomorrow, November 3rd. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via adidas

Image via adidas

Image via adidas