With some major plays on the horizon, Kodak Black is grinding like a new artists getting his feet wet. Over the weekend, the rapper blessed fans with his second project of the year, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1. The latest effort from Yak boasts 19 songs in total without a single major feature attached to the tracklist.

But even with such a lengthy project out, Kodak Black has more heat for his fans. This morning, the rapper debuted his new single, “Better Run (Day Is Done).” The record is as spooky as the video, which seems like an excellent way for Yak to close out Halloween. Yak is clearly out for blood on his latest record. The rapper takes on chilling trap production and dishes out a flurry of menacing threats throughout the song. “You could run but I’m gon’ catch/ You could hide, you still gon’ die, n***a/ When them bullets fly, make momma’s cry/ No sympathy in my eyes,” he raps.

Aside from his recent project, Kodak Black recently revealed that he inked a new deal with Capitol Records, which will go into effect in 2023. After completing his contractual obligations with Atlantic Records, who he’s been signed to since the beginning of his career, the rapper will elevate his career on a new label. It’ll be interesting to see what Kodak Black gets up to in the next chapter of his career.

Check his latest song below.

Quotable Lyrics

And I’m at the top, I’m still steppin’, get surgical with this wеapon

Zoe flag on a machete, I’m cutthroat, n***a, you gеt beheaded

I done got my empty print, I post a Bentley that I already